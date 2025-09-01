Contrasting Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Murata Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Murata Manufacturing pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and Vestas Wind Systems AS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion 2.63 $1.54 billion $0.39 20.74 Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 1.07 $539.97 million $0.27 24.37

Murata Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems AS. Murata Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murata Manufacturing and Vestas Wind Systems AS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murata Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 2 1 1 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and Vestas Wind Systems AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murata Manufacturing 12.51% 8.51% 7.28% Vestas Wind Systems AS 4.08% 23.27% 3.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Murata Manufacturing on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

