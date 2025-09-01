Head to Head Review: AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) and AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NN Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AIA pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A AIA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NN Group and AIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NN Group and AIA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $10.28 billion 1.77 $1.71 billion N/A N/A AIA $19.31 billion 5.16 $6.84 billion N/A N/A

AIA has higher revenue and earnings than NN Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NN Group and AIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 1 6 0 1 2.13 AIA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, bank annuities, consumer savings, and retail savings and investment products; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

