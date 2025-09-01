Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 40.5% during the first quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

