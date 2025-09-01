CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 112,584 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,584 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Investments LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the first quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 439,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $51.75 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

