Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

