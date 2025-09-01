First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,579.20. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

