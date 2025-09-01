Jane Street Group LLC Has $10.95 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 482.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Cactus worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 10,002.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 195,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after buying an additional 162,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.53. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

