Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $105,655.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,950.99. This trade represents a 35.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.3%

FLUT opened at $307.73 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.72 and a 200-day moving average of $263.11.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

