Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF Stock Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

SBCF opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.98. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

