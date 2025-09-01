Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $209,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $483.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.51. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,100.46, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

