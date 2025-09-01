Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,739 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

