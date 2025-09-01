CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $502,000 in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,115,000 after buying an additional 1,422,495 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $79.19.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

