Ieq Capital LLC Buys 54,217 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,645,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

