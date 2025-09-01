PEAK6 LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Cybin Inc. $CYBN

PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. PEAK6 LLC owned 0.12% of Cybin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 3,546.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in Cybin by 10.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Cybin by 85.2% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter worth $1,281,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Cybin Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

CYBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cybin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cybin from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

