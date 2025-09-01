CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $293.05 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

