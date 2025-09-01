PEAK6 LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Vuzix Corporation $VUZI

PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vuzix by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Vuzix by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.50. Vuzix Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 113.11% and a negative net margin of 707.90%.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

