Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1,481.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Exponent worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Exponent by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 5,333.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Exponent by 859.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 103.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $348,056.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,602.78. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.