PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.63% of PHINIA worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

PHINIA Trading Down 0.8%

PHIN stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

