Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,072 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $821,587.74. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock worth $2,746,743 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

