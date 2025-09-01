Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $41,114,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after buying an additional 261,528 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 219,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 180,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $6,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.39 per share, with a total value of $87,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,980,468.19. This represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

