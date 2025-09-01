Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.