Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 133.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,043.74. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.62 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.