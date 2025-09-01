Kemper Corporation $KMPR Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kemper by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.69 on Monday. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.