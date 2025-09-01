B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 824 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 407,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 817,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,358 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4%

ELAN stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

