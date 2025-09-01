B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Open Lending Corporation $LPRO

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Open Lending by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Open Lending Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $249.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.