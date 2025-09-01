BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 645,595.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,038,000 after buying an additional 501,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

