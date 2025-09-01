Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 587,091 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 421,994 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,483,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,205,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,848,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.