B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 40,404 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,404 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 956,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

