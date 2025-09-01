B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 8,387 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 795.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 173,632 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.4%

VIST opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $610.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

