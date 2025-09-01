B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $609,000 in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after acquiring an additional 302,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332,592 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 109.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 289,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

