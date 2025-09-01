Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Holdings Reduced by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2%

DAL stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

