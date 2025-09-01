Macy’s, Inc. $M Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,768,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's Stock Down 0.9%

Macy’s stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Macy's Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

