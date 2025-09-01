Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Down 2.7%

ASML opened at $742.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $914.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $754.35 and a 200 day moving average of $726.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

