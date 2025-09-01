Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

