Comerica Bank Sells 2,305 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 50.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.