Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $180.19 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $180.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

