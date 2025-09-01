Comerica Bank Buys 774 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 175,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,080. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,383 shares of company stock worth $18,529,318 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

