Comerica Bank Sells 6,123 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,195,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 119.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 2.3%

Robert Half stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.