South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOBO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in South Bow by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in South Bow by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

