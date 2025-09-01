Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $8.09

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.7%

MCW stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $645,472.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,634.80. This trade represents a 53.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $207,831.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,578,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065,285.50. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,836 shares of company stock worth $905,262. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 269.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 390,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,939 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 321,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.