Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $323,346.21 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Saltz sold 12,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $323,346.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,390.67. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,770 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $137,614.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Aaron Saltz sold 13,860 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $323,492.40.

On Monday, June 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 16,788 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $293,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Aaron Saltz sold 15,328 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $256,130.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $25.95 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

