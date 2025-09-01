Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $417,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,497. This trade represents a 25.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $137.01 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 41.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 185.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

