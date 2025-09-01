Insider Selling: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Flinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph Flinn sold 1,500 shares of Hut 8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of Hut 8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $174,558.13.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $26.73 on Monday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%.The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citizens Jmp raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hut 8 by 3,160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 by 1,043.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

