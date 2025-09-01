Insider Selling: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells $750,004.08 in Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,388.40. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genworth Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,863,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after buying an additional 806,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after buying an additional 922,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,269,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,358,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,291,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

