Insider Buying: AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00.
AIC Mines Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $224.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.17.
AIC Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIC Mines
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AIC Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIC Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.