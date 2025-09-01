Insider Buying: AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00.

AIC Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $224.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.17.

AIC Mines Company Profile

AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

