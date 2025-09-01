Duriya Farooqui Sells 2,036 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Duriya Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.59. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Exchange
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.