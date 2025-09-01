Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $19.60

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 186.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

