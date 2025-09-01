Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Metro from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Metro from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

MRU stock opened at C$98.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a market cap of C$21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. Metro has a 52-week low of C$81.01 and a 52-week high of C$109.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

