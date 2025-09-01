CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.7286.

CINT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINT

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.17. CI&T has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.84 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.34%. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CI&T by 24,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,751 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in CI&T by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 464,529 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CI&T by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CI&T by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.