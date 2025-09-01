Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

